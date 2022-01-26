Outgoing RTÉ chair ‘deeply concerned’ about future of broadcaster
Moya Doherty will tell politicians that a confluence of factors including the rise of social media have left RTÉ facing a ‘genuinely existential moment’
The outgoing chair of RTÉ will warn she is “deeply concerned” about the future of Irish public service broadcasting at a meeting of TDs and senators this afternoon.
Moya Doherty, who has chaired the RTÉ board since 2014, will tell the Oireachtas media committee that the broadcaster is facing a “genuinely existential moment” amid a rising number of threats to its viability.
In a submission circulated to committee members, Doherty...
