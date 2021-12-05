Oscar-winning director conjures up Christmas magic for Boots
The Bags of Joy campaign, centring on a three-minute short by Tom Hooper, hopes to create a similar buzz to that of the seasonal ads for John Lewis
Boots, the pharmacy and beauty retailer, drafted in Bafta-nominated and Oscar-winning talent for its 2021 Christmas ad, which stars Jenna Coleman, the English actor.
The firm launched the three-minute film in November as part of its Bags of Joy seasonal campaign which centres around Joy, an eponymous character played by Coleman. Joy receives a gift from her grandmother of a seemingly bottomless bag that has the ability to generate whatever item is required.
Tom Hooper, the...
