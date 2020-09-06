Opel Ireland to sponsor Today With Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio

Opel Ireland will begin a new sponsorship run on Today With Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 from tomorrow. Byrne was announced as the new presenter of the mid-morning show last month.

The German car brand is distributed in Ireland by the Gowan Group. Graham Curtis, the account director at MediaCom who brokered the deal, said Opel Ireland was attracted by Byrne’s growing reputation as a credible voice in Irish media.

“The stars...