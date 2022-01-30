Onclusive looks to grow Irish media monitoring market share

A new media monitoring and reputation management firm aims to increase its market share in Ireland in the coming years.

Onclusive is owned by Symphony Technology Group (STG), a US private equity investor which recently acquired the reputation intelligence division of Kantar, the data analytics and brand consulting company.

Rachel Leonard, Ireland commercial director at Onclusive, said that Kantar had had a working relationship with Onclusive and PRGloo, another firm recently acquired by STG, since...