Onclusive looks to grow Irish media monitoring market share

The media monitoring and reputation management firm serves 9,000 clients across 130 markets

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
30th January, 2022
Onclusive looks to grow Irish media monitoring market share
Rachel Leonard, Ireland commercial director at Onclusive. Picture: Fergal Phillips

A new media monitoring and reputation management firm aims to increase its market share in Ireland in the coming years.

Onclusive is owned by Symphony Technology Group (STG), a US private equity investor which recently acquired the reputation intelligence division of Kantar, the data analytics and brand consulting company.

Rachel Leonard, Ireland commercial director at Onclusive, said that Kantar had had a working relationship with Onclusive and PRGloo, another firm recently acquired by STG, since...

