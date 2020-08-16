O’Brien’s Communicorp seeks ‘ambitious’ new boss

Adrian Serle, Communicorp’s group chief executive, is leaving the media group at the end of this year, a spokesman for the company has confirmed. A recruitment process has begun at the group, which is owned by tycoon Denis O’Brien.
An advertisement says it is looking for someone with “vision, ambition and drive” to lead the organisation, which it says has “huge ambition for continued audience, revenue and people growth”....
