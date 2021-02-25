O’Brien sells Communicorp in exit from Irish media after 30 years
Bauer Media Audio acquires Today FM, Newstalk and other stations as tycoon exits with likely heavy losses
Bauer, the European media group, has agreed to acquire Communicorp, the radio network behind Today FM and Newstalk, marking the end of Denis O’Brien’s involvement in Irish media.
No price was given on the deal, which will require regulatory approval before it is concluded. In addition to TodayFM and Newstalk, Bauer will acquire Spin and 98FM.
“Communicorp has been at the forefront of Ireland’s media industry for over 30 years and...
