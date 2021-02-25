Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

O’Brien sells Communicorp in exit from Irish media after 30 years

Bauer Media Audio acquires Today FM, Newstalk and other stations as tycoon exits with likely heavy losses

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
25th February, 2021
O’Brien sells Communicorp in exit from Irish media after 30 years
Communicorp owns Newstalk, Today FM, Spin 108, Spin Southwest and 98FM

Bauer, the European media group, has agreed to acquire Communicorp, the radio network behind Today FM and Newstalk, marking the end of Denis O’Brien’s involvement in Irish media.

No price was given on the deal, which will require regulatory approval before it is concluded. In addition to TodayFM and Newstalk, Bauer will acquire Spin and 98FM.

“Communicorp has been at the forefront of Ireland’s media industry for over 30 years and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘The wider concern is whether politicians in any country have the will or ability to regulate social media platforms like Facebook even as the scale of their disruptive impact becomes clearer.’

Cathal Mac Coille: World watches to see who wins in Facebook face-off with Australia

Media Cathal Mac Coille 4 days ago
Dee Forbes, director general of RTÉ. Picture: Fergal Phillips

RTÉ calls for ‘digital tax’ on social media firms to help fund future journalism

Media Aiden Corkery 4 days ago
Kurt Zouma (centre) is one of the Chelsea stars who will be available for meet-and-greets with clients when the lockdown is eased Pic: PA

Chelsea scores partnership deal with an assist from Louth man

Media Elaine O'Regan 4 days ago
‘Even among the hard to reach 15-24 age group, seven out of ten listen to radio every day, well ahead of the likes of Spotify’

Willie O’Reilly: Radio still has the nation’s ear after all this time

Media Willie O'Reilly 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1