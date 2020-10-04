NUI Galway team brings colleges into the age of consent

It’s 2020, so should we even still be talking about consent? Well, yes, according to Pádraig MacNeela, who believes many people haven’t really started to talk about it at all.

A psychology lecturer, MacNeela is part of the team at NUI Galway behind the new Active Consent Toolkit just launched by Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education.

The toolkit will be rolled out to 22 colleges and universities...