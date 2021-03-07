Subscribe Today
Nokia looks to make a connection with the words of George the Poet

Short Moving Stories are messages of inspiration by writers and influencers which seek to engage on an emotional level with customers, says Stephen Taylor chief marketing officer at Nokia phones

Elaine O'Regan
7th March, 2021
George the Poet, the British rapper and spoken word performer, has penned his own contributions for the Short Moving Stories campaign

Marketing that forges an emotional connection with consumers is a priority for Stephen Taylor, the chief marketing officer at Nokia phones. That’s no surprise considering he is the man behind Short Moving Stories, the latest campaign from HMD Global, Nokia’s Finnish owner.

Short Moving Stories launched last month, featuring a series of “short, textable messages of hope and inspiration” penned by well-known poets, authors and influencers in five countries.

