Media

Niall Gibbons advises chief executives to ‘keep the message short, relevant and broad’

Recently named the most influential chief executive on LinkedIn for the second year in a row, Niall Gibbons of Tourism Ireland explains why it is best to stick to the facts online

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
28th November, 2021
Niall Gibbons advises chief executives to ‘keep the message short, relevant and broad’
Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland: ‘People are really busy; they don’t have time to read long posts.’ Picture by Shane O’Neill, Coalesce

Niall Gibbons may have a packed diary as chief executive of Tourism Ireland, but that hasn’t stopped him using social media – specifically LinkedIn – to great effect.

Gibbons was recently named the most influential Irish chief executive on LinkedIn for the second year in a row by the Reputations Agency, which published the latest iteration of its Social CEO report.

“I’ve been chief executive for more than a decade,” he told the...

