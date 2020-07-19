Sunday July 19, 2020
Newstalk leaves show off website after Kenny uses N-word

The July 9 episode of The Pat Kenny Show was left off-line after the word was used during a panel discussion

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
19th July, 2020
Pat Kenny: his July 9 Newstalk show was not published online after the broadcaster used a racist epithet live on air

Newstalk decided not to publish an episode of The Pat Kenny Show on its website after the broadcaster used a racist epithet live on air.

The segment was hosted by Kenny on July 9 and was a panel discussion on the rise of so-called cancel culture, the phenomenon of high profile figures being ostracised or shunned for saying offensive things.

It had been inspired by an open letter published in Harper’s magazine arguing that cancel culture...

