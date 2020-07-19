Newstalk leaves show off website after Kenny uses N-word

Newstalk decided not to publish an episode of The Pat Kenny Show on its website after the broadcaster used a racist epithet live on air.
The segment was hosted by Kenny on July 9 and was a panel discussion on the rise of so-called cancel culture, the phenomenon of high profile figures being ostracised or shunned for saying offensive things.
It had been inspired by an open letter published in Harper’s magazine arguing that cancel culture...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team