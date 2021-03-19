Subscribe Today
Newspaper publisher to close two Irish offices in move to permanent home working

Majority of staff at Reach, which owns the Irish Mirror, the Irish Daily Star and several regional titles, will continue to work remotely after the pandemic

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
19th March, 2021
Reach, which owns the Irish Mirror, completed its acquisition of the Irish Daily Star in November

Reach, the UK publisher which owns the Irish Mirror, the Irish Daily Star and RSVP as well as a string of regional and online publications, will close two of its main Irish offices as part of a move towards permanent home working.

The company, which has 200 employees across the island of Ireland, plans to close its Irish Mirror office at Park West Industrial Park in Dublin. It will move to a new “hub” at...

