Tuesday March 24, 2020
Newsbrands Ireland calls for state to give media ‘essential service status’

Letter to Taoiseach says scale of crisis faced by news industry in coming weeks cannot be overstated

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
22nd March, 2020
Anne Marie Lenihan, chief executive of Newsbrands, said the Taoiseach needed to ensure “essential status” support for the industry at this time

Media outlets should be guaranteed “essential service status” in the case of further restrictions on movement due to the coronavirus outbreak, an industry representative body has said.

In a letter to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Newsbrands Ireland said the scale of the crisis faced by the news publishing industry in the coming weeks cannot be overstated.

Anne Marie Lenihan, its chief executive, said the Taoiseach needed to ensure “essential status” support for the industry...

