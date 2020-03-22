Newsbrands Ireland calls for state to give media ‘essential service status’

Media outlets should be guaranteed “essential service status” in the case of further restrictions on movement due to the coronavirus outbreak, an industry representative body has said.

In a letter to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Newsbrands Ireland said the scale of the crisis faced by the news publishing industry in the coming weeks cannot be overstated.

Anne Marie Lenihan, its chief executive, said the Taoiseach needed to ensure “essential status” support for the industry...