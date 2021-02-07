Subscribe Today
News Corp cuts dozens of Storyful jobs as losses rise to €42 million

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp lays off a third of staff at Irish-founded social media news firm

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
7th February, 2021
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has laid off dozens of staff at Storyful. Picture: Getty

News Corp, Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate, has laid off dozens of staff at Storyful, the Irish-founded social media news company.

Between 25 and 30 per cent of its workers are believed to have been let go in the cuts including several in the company’s Dublin office. The majority of the lay-offs were in the company’s corporate intelligence division, while a number of people were also laid off from its newsroom. Storyful has offices...

