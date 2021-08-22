New Toyota Ireland campaign to spotlight Ireland’s Paralympians

Toyota Ireland, the Irish arm of the Japanese carmaker, has launched an omni-channel campaign paying tribute to Ireland’s Tokyo-bound Paralympic athletes.

The campaign, entitled Start Your Impossible, comprises a video series featuring Jason Smyth, Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner and Patrick Monahan. It offers an inside look at their lives, as well as the preparations involved in competing at an elite level.

The campaign – a collaboration between Toyota’s marketing department and Javelin, the...