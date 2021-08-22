Subscribe Today
New Toyota Ireland campaign to spotlight Ireland’s Paralympians

The multi-channel campaign is part of a long-standing partnership between the Japanese carmaker and the Paralympics

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
22nd August, 2021
New Toyota Ireland campaign to spotlight Ireland’s Paralympians
“There’s a natural fit between Paralympics Ireland and Toyota Ireland’s brand values,” said Zoe Bradley, head of marketing and communications at Toyota Ireland. Picture: Toyota.

Toyota Ireland, the Irish arm of the Japanese carmaker, has launched an omni-channel campaign paying tribute to Ireland’s Tokyo-bound Paralympic athletes.

The campaign, entitled Start Your Impossible, comprises a video series featuring Jason Smyth, Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner and Patrick Monahan. It offers an inside look at their lives, as well as the preparations involved in competing at an elite level.

The campaign – a collaboration between Toyota's marketing department and Javelin, the...

