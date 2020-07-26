New Packed.House spot is anything but boring

Packed.House, the Irish-owned digital media company, has launched its first-ever TV ad campaign to promote Entertainment.ie as part of a fandom-focused strategy for the platform.
The ‘We Hate Boring’ campaign, fronted by Brian Lloyd, the movies editor at Entertainment.ie, will air on both RTÉ and TG4 for an initial two-month run, and will be aimed primarily at the site’s 25-to-34-year-old target demographic.
The move signals a...
