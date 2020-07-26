Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

New Packed.House spot is anything but boring

Irish digital media firm launches first-ever TV ad campaign to celebrate new Entertainment.ie ‘fandom’ strategy

26th July, 2020
2
Richie Kelly, chief executive ofPacked.House: ‘The whole idea was to give our community what it craves’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Packed.House, the Irish-owned digital media company, has launched its first-ever TV ad campaign to promote Entertainment.ie as part of a fandom-focused strategy for the platform.

The ‘We Hate Boring’ campaign, fronted by Brian Lloyd, the movies editor at Entertainment.ie, will air on both RTÉ and TG4 for an initial two-month run, and will be aimed primarily at the site’s 25-to-34-year-old target demographic.

The move signals a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Newstalk leaves show off website after Kenny uses N-word

The July 9 episode of The Pat Kenny Show was left off-line after the word was used during a panel discussion

Barry J Whyte | 1 week ago

Sky plans to double its budget for original content to stg£1bn

New studios are being built at Elstree, north of London, so the company has space to produce more of its own content in an increasingly crowded market

Elaine O'Regan | 1 week ago

Willie O’Reilly: Truth is stranger than fiction in the House of Maxwell

HBO’s Succession is a fine watch, but it has nothing on the behaviour of the late Robert Maxwell and his daughter Ghislaine

Willie O'Reilly | 1 week ago