New online laws should treat social media giants like broadcasters, says RTÉ

Network’s director of strategy will tell Oireachtas committee that new media bill must do more to target ’fake news’ online

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
19th May, 2021
RTE will argue at the Oireachtas committee that while broadcasters are bound by strict laws, social media companies are comparatively unregulated. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ireland’s media laws must change to create “consistent” standards that apply to social media companies, and not only to broadcasters, RTÉ will argue tomorrow.

The state broadcaster, along with Virgin Media, TG4 and Sky Ireland, will appear in front of the Oireachtas media committee as part of the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Online Safety and Media Regulation (OSMR) Bill.

Rory Coveney, RTÉ’s director of strategy, will tell the committee in...

