New online laws should treat social media giants like broadcasters, says RTÉ
Network’s director of strategy will tell Oireachtas committee that new media bill must do more to target ’fake news’ online
Ireland’s media laws must change to create “consistent” standards that apply to social media companies, and not only to broadcasters, RTÉ will argue tomorrow.
The state broadcaster, along with Virgin Media, TG4 and Sky Ireland, will appear in front of the Oireachtas media committee as part of the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Online Safety and Media Regulation (OSMR) Bill.
Rory Coveney, RTÉ’s director of strategy, will tell the committee in...
