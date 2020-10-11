Sunday October 11, 2020
New Maximum Media owners hope to ‘rebuild bridges’ with ad industry

Iconic Labs became the official owner of the digital publisher’s Irish operation last Friday

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
11th October, 2020
Liam Harrington of Iconic Labs and Paul O’Donohue of Greencastle Capital

The new owners of Maximum Media are working to “rebuild bridges” with the advertising industry after the click-farm controversy which contributed to the digital publisher’s insolvency.

Iconic Labs, the London-listed media company, became the official owner of the Irish operation last Friday after approval from the Irish High Court and Minister for Media. It has been in charge of the British arm of the publisher since July.

The €10.5 million rescue...

