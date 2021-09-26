Subscribe Today
New digital agency sets €1.5m target for first year in business

MWi managing partner Declan Kelly says the company is hoping to create 30 jobs by the beginning of 2023

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
26th September, 2021
Declan Kelly of MWi and Brett Jacobson of MediaWorks UK: ‘We’re aiming to help Irish businesses improve their digital footprint.’ Picture: Fennell Photography

MWi, a new digital agency in Dublin, plans to create 30 jobs over the next 18 months and generate €1.5 million in its first year of operation.

The business is the first international office of Mediaworks UK, which is based in Newcastle and employs 150 staff. The firm has no connection to Mediaworks, the Dublin-based company which is part of Core Media.

“We’re aiming to help Irish businesses improve their digital footprint. Covid-19 accelerated everything from a digital...

