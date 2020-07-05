New awards give Irish firms food for thought

A new awards scheme offers Irish food and drink producers the chance to double their airtime free of charge if they advertise on selected radio stations.

The 2020 Double Up Awards will be run jointly by Love Irish Food, Core, the marketing communications agency, and Media Central, the Dublin-based sales house for eight radio stations including Today FM and Newstalk.

Kieran Rumley, executive director at Love Irish Food, said the idea behind the scheme was to...