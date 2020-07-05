Sunday July 5, 2020
New awards give Irish firms food for thought

The idea behind the 2020 Double Up Awards is to help independent food producers negotiate the twin challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit

5th July, 2020
Kieran Rumley, executive director at Love Irish Food, said the idea behind the scheme was to help independent producers facing the twin challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit to reach a broader swathe of consumers

A new awards scheme offers Irish food and drink producers the chance to double their airtime free of charge if they advertise on selected radio stations.

The 2020 Double Up Awards will be run jointly by Love Irish Food, Core, the marketing communications agency, and Media Central, the Dublin-based sales house for eight radio stations including Today FM and Newstalk.

Kieran Rumley, executive director at Love Irish Food, said the idea behind the scheme was to...

