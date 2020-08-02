Sunday August 2, 2020
New €100k campaign aims to get more ‘staycationers’ to buy local gifts

Actor Amy Huberman to front Design & Crafts Council’s #MadeLocal initiative in radio ads to help boost sales for craft makers and retailers

2nd August, 2020
Amy Huberman is fronting the Design & Crafts Council Ireland initiative, #MadeLocal. Picture: Rollingnews

A €100,000 campaign has been launched aimed at encouraging staycationers to buy locally-made gifts and mementos. Fronted by actor Amy Huberman, the nationwide #MadeLocal campaign is an initiative of the Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI).

Rosemary Steen, DCCI chief executive, said its aim was to help boost sales for Irish makers and small independent craft retailers around the country.

“We launched the campaign last Wednesday ahead of the August bank holiday weekend because we...

