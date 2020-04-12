Sunday April 12, 2020
Networking initiative aims for exchange of ideas between firms

Launched by iZest Marketing Group, #OneADay hopes to get businesses to help each other out to make it through the coronavirus crisis

12th April, 2020
Laura Nolan, iZest Marketing Group commercial director came up with the idea of #OneADay where companies assist each other to get through the current crisis

In the face of the restrictions to contain Covid-19, many businesses need all the help they can get. Now a networking initiative has been set up for companies to offer elements of their services to each other for free.

Launched by iZest Marketing Group on April 3, #OneADay is the brainchild of Laura Nolan, the company’s commercial director.

“We wanted to create this collaborative platform where companies could showcase what they are willing to...

