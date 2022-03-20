Neil Brady: Online harm controls must be baked-in as technology advances
Ireland’s responsibility as the EU lead on countering online harm and defamation will be to implement solutions at scale, and the only way to do this is by taking a structural approach
Software developers often refer to the “baking-in” of particular features or priorities when constructing technology.
The idea is relevant here because, as governments around the world debate how to address the challenge of online harm and defamation, they must start to think along these lines to effectively implement their responses. This is especially the case given the growing demands for increased accountability and safety measures.
In Ireland, this imperative was brought into sharp...
