MiWadi campaign fortifies message about added vitamins
The Irish squash brand is targeting health-conscious consumers with its new Let There Be Fruit campaign
The health demands of Irish shoppers have provided the motivation for a €1 marketing million campaign from MiWadi, the Irish squash juice brand, which has reformulated its 0 per cent sugar range so that the products are now fortified with vitamins B, D and Zinc.
The campaign, entitled Let There Be Fruit, will run throughout the summer months and entails a new TV commercial, in-store advertising, PR, social and a national broadcast media partnership with Today...
