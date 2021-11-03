Mediahuis Ireland reports €15.5m profit for 2020 after reversing impairment charges

Mediahuis Ireland Group, which was formerly known as Independent News & Media (INM) and is the holding company for Irish media titles such as the Irish Independent, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday World, reported more than €15.5 million in pre-tax profit for 2020 – a significant improvement on the €13.8 million loss recorded in 2019.

However, the turnaround is mostly related to the reversal of two impairment charges with the accounts showing Mediahuis Ireland recorded a €15 million...