Mediahuis Ireland reports €15.5m profit for 2020 after reversing impairment charges

Belgian media group, which acquired INM in 2019, recovered strongly from €13.8m loss in 2019

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
3rd November, 2021
Mediahuis Ireland reports €15.5m profit for 2020 after reversing impairment charges
Mediahuis said it was ‘satisfied’ that it had implemented all recommendations made to it in a report from Ireland’s data watchdog relating to a data security incident in 2014. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Mediahuis Ireland Group, which was formerly known as Independent News & Media (INM) and is the holding company for Irish media titles such as the Irish Independent, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday World, reported more than €15.5 million in pre-tax profit for 2020 – a significant improvement on the €13.8 million loss recorded in 2019.

However, the turnaround is mostly related to the reversal of two impairment charges with the accounts showing Mediahuis Ireland recorded a €15 million...

