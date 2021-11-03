Mediahuis Ireland reports €15.5m profit for 2020 after reversing impairment charges
Belgian media group, which acquired INM in 2019, recovered strongly from €13.8m loss in 2019
Mediahuis Ireland Group, which was formerly known as Independent News & Media (INM) and is the holding company for Irish media titles such as the Irish Independent, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday World, reported more than €15.5 million in pre-tax profit for 2020 – a significant improvement on the €13.8 million loss recorded in 2019.
However, the turnaround is mostly related to the reversal of two impairment charges with the accounts showing Mediahuis Ireland recorded a €15 million...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Willie O’Reilly: Subtitles come of age where streaming knows no borders
A new string of mega-successful offerings on TV and streaming services have shown that subtitles and dubbing are no longer a barrier to viewer enjoyment
What Denis does next: A downsizing tycoon at a crossroads
As Denis O’Brien’s Digicel sells its Pacific interests in a $1.6 billion deal, Matt Cooper assesses the apparent contraction of the O’Brien empire, and looks at what the future may hold for the 63-year-old billionaire
Greencastle ‘looking at legal options’ after McGarry move
The founder of Maximum Media, who left last year after its sale last year, has launched a new business
Irish Times accused of ‘hostility’ towards trans people as students support boycott
The paper of record has come under fire after publishing a controversial op-ed which expressed issues with forthcoming legislation to ban conversion therapy in Ireland