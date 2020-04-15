Media production firm takes to the streets to capture ‘moment in time’

A Dublin-based video production firm has taken advantage of empty Dublin streets to produce a mesmerising two minute visual journey of the capital in lockdown.

Pandemic 2020 was created by MediaPro, a Dublin-based photography and video production specialist firm. It captures footage of normally bustling city centre locations, which were almost deserted during early morning filming over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

“The current government restrictions, which were put in place because of the coronavirus, gave us the opportunity to put our camera and drone skills to good use,” Matteo Tuniz, MediaPro’s photography director, said

“We didn’t shoot it for economic gain, but for posterity; to record a moment in history that has never happened before in our lifetime,” he added.

Tuniz explained the footage was shot over two days during the Easter bank holiday weekend.

“We got up early and drove into the city centre at about 7am each day. In photography, lighting is everything and the best light for this was just after sunrise,” he said.

“We mounted a camera to the bonnet of the car on one day and drove around Dublin city until 8.30am, through streets that are normally bustling with people rushing to work and grabbing coffees from swarming coffee shops. The second day we shot the drone footage. Having two mornings with good natural lighting was too good an opportunity to miss.

“The quiet was also such a novelty and surreal, when normally it would have been busy,” he said.

“So there’s a beauty about the isolation and the efforts and sacrifices that the individual is making for the overall safety of the collective. The virus is invisible but seeing the capital’s familiar streets now eerily empty makes it real where perhaps before there was a slight disconnect.

“It’s an unprecedented situation, and we wanted to capture a singular moment in time to document it,” said Tuniz.