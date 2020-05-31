McGarry tells High Court: I am the driving force of Maximum Media

Niall McGarry has said he has an important role to play in Maximum Media during its examinership process and beyond.

The founder of the digital media company stepped down following a click-farm incident last year, but told the High Court last week that he was the “driving force” of the brand.

The High Court appointed Shane McCarthy, a partner in accountancy firm KPMG, as an examiner to the Joe.ie and Her.ie publisher after...