Thursday January 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Maximum Media cuts jobs as part of ‘business normalisation’

Nine roles go across journalism and sales at publisher of Joe.ie and Her.ie

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
30th January, 2020
Niall McGarry stepped down as chief executive following the click farm revelations. Pocture: Fergal Phillips

Joe.ie publisher Maximum Media has cut a number of roles after making a €1 million loss in 2018.

It is understood that nine roles were made redundant yesterday across journalism and sales. Other employees were informed of the cuts today.

Maximum’s 2017 accounts show that it employed 76 people in Ireland but it has been reported that the number has grown to about 100 in Dublin. It also employs about 60 staff in London as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The right should realise that public broadcasting is not the enemy

Public broadcasters offer a package that should gladden the heart of any conservative

Colin Murphy | 4 days ago

A quarter of a century on, Riverdance still has legs

Since its Eurovision debut, the dazzling theatrical production has remained in step with audiences worldwide

Willie O'Reilly | 4 days ago

TG4 gets creative with focus on diaspora

The Irish-language broadcaster was the sixth most watched station here last year, and now its director general plans to extend its reach outside Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 4 days ago