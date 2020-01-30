Maximum Media cuts jobs as part of ‘business normalisation’

Joe.ie publisher Maximum Media has cut a number of roles after making a €1 million loss in 2018.

It is understood that nine roles were made redundant yesterday across journalism and sales. Other employees were informed of the cuts today.

Maximum’s 2017 accounts show that it employed 76 people in Ireland but it has been reported that the number has grown to about 100 in Dublin. It also employs about 60 staff in London as...