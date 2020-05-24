Sunday May 24, 2020
Maxed out: how a hip digital publisher crashed and burned

Just two years ago, Maximum Media was Ireland’s most influential digital publisher. But in the last fortnight, founder Niall McGarry has lost control of the company and it is set to enter examinership. This is the story of the rise and fall of a new media powerhouse

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
24th May, 2020
2
Over the last two weeks, Niall McGarry has lost control of Maximum Media. Picture: Fergal Phillips

When Niall McGarry appeared on The Late Late Show two years ago, he was the model of success. Confident and garrulous, the 42-year-old Mayoman regaled Ryan Tubridy with the tale of his entrepreneurial rise from a teenager selling pumpkins to supermarkets in Castlebar to becoming the founder of Maximum Media, the biggest digital publisher in Ireland.

McGarry talked of his realistic ambitions of cracking the more lucrative British market. He spoke about how his brand’s...

