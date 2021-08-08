Subscribe Today
Marketing matters: New campaign rebrands Visa as more than a credit card company

The Meet Visa ads focus on the role that the company intends to play in the future of digital commerce and digital-only currencies

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
8th August, 2021
Marketing matters: New campaign rebrands Visa as more than a credit card company
Lynne Biggar, executive vice-president and global chief marketing officer at Visa: ‘We are capturing the bold ambition of Visa with this brand evolution as a way to express what we stand for and what we strive for.’

Visa is seeking to make one thing clear with its latest ad campaign: it is “more than a credit card company” and its functions stem far beyond transactions.

The global payments technology giant launched a new campaign, entitled Meet Visa, to emphasise the diverse capabilities of the brand. The campaign, designed by Wieden + Kennedy, the creative network, includes a preview of the company’s modernised re-brand and the debut of a global marketing...

