Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Marketing institute links up with Berkeley for ’unique’ leadership skills programme

The six-month course will combine ’consumer-centric marketing with data-driven business and agile leadership’, according to MII chief executive David Field

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
13th June, 2021
Marketing institute links up with Berkeley for ’unique’ leadership skills programme
David Field, chief executive of the Marketing Institute of Ireland: The pandemic has caused business leaders to develop a deeper appreciation of effective marketingFergal Phillips.

A desire to help senior Irish marketers develop their leadership skills has led to the establishment of a new global marketing programme with Berkeley Global, University of California.

The Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) programme, which will run over six months culminating in a four-day visit to Silicon Valley, aims to give participants an in-depth understanding of trends including the use of data and analytics to drive marketing decisions.

It will be primarily conducted online...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ciara Ní Ghéibheannaigh, Press Pass Student Journalist of the Year, with her brother David, who was the subject of her winning news article, at the door of their family’s Dingle Pub. Picture: Declan Malone

Dingle student’s story of dancer’s pandemic experience wins journalism prize

Media Eva Short 5 hours ago
There will be a big Irish interest in the fortunes of Shane Lowry as he pursues a purse of more than $10 million at the Open at Royal St George’s in July. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Could Covid meet its match this summer?

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 day ago
Naomi Osaka refused to take part in post-match interviews at the French Open in order to protect her mental health. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Osaka’s silence is a talking point in the media money game

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago
Actor Barry Keoghan during filming of the new Guinness ad in The Duke of York pub, Belfast. Picture: Andres Poveda

Every Moment Counts for Hollywood star Keoghan in pub reopening campaign

Media Eva Short 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1