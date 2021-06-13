Marketing institute links up with Berkeley for ’unique’ leadership skills programme
The six-month course will combine ’consumer-centric marketing with data-driven business and agile leadership’, according to MII chief executive David Field
A desire to help senior Irish marketers develop their leadership skills has led to the establishment of a new global marketing programme with Berkeley Global, University of California.
The Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) programme, which will run over six months culminating in a four-day visit to Silicon Valley, aims to give participants an in-depth understanding of trends including the use of data and analytics to drive marketing decisions.
It will be primarily conducted online...
