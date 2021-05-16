Lyre’s ‘alcohol mimicry’ hits the right note

Jayne O’Keeffe is used to having to correct people about the origins of the name of the firm she works for.

“People think, ‘Oh, it’s liar’, as in lying about drinking, but it’s not that at all,” she explains.

A native of Kinsale in Cork, O’Keeffe is vice-president of marketing for Lyre’s, the fast-growing non-alcoholic drinks company. She joined the business in November 2019 to...