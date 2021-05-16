Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Lyre’s ‘alcohol mimicry’ hits the right note

The firm’s non-alcoholic drink range is seeing surprising success in drink-loving nations such as Ireland and France, says marketing vice-president Jayne O’Keeffe

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
16th May, 2021
Lyre’s ‘alcohol mimicry’ hits the right note
Jayne O’Keeffe says the growth of the company was especially encouraging given that it had to change its entire marketing strategy as soon as the pandemic hit. Picture: John Allen

Jayne O’Keeffe is used to having to correct people about the origins of the name of the firm she works for.

“People think, ‘Oh, it’s liar’, as in lying about drinking, but it’s not that at all,” she explains.

A native of Kinsale in Cork, O’Keeffe is vice-president of marketing for Lyre’s, the fast-growing non-alcoholic drinks company. She joined the business in November 2019 to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The local advertising sector slumped during the pandemic, estimates suggest by up to 70 per cent.

Willie O'Reilly: Getting in early on ad spots will pay off for the big spend

Media Willie O'Reilly 4 hours ago
A still from the new Virgin Media ‘What About the Future?’ campaign. Picture: Virgin Media

Virgin Media's looks to the future with its biggest campaign yet

Media Eva Short 4 hours ago
Our phones and devices are increasingly our window on breaking news and critical information, but research shows print increases the effectiveness of social media. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Pressing home the point that truth is not a luxury

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago
Tara McEvoy, editor the Belfast-based literary journal, The Tangerine. Picture: Stephen Davson

A new chapter in the story of Ireland’s literary journals

Media Eva Short 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1