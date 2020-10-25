Littlewoods plays senior hurling with championship ad campaign

Littlewoods Ireland has launched a new ad campaign to mark this weekend’s launch of the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

Created by the Dublin agency Folk Wunderman Thompson, the It’s Championship campaign is part of the online retailer’s Style Meets Substance GAA sponsorship platform.

The one-minute ad will air on RTÉ, Virgin Media, TG4, Sky and Channel 4 for the duration of the championships, as well as on video-on-demand and...