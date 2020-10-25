Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Littlewoods plays senior hurling with championship ad campaign

The one-minute spot for the It’s Championship campaign will air on major TV stations and social media, including TikTok’s new ad platform

25th October, 2020
The Littlewoods ‘It’s Championship’ campaign features real footage of fans all over the country

Littlewoods Ireland has launched a new ad campaign to mark this weekend’s launch of the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

Created by the Dublin agency Folk Wunderman Thompson, the It’s Championship campaign is part of the online retailer’s Style Meets Substance GAA sponsorship platform.

The one-minute ad will air on RTÉ, Virgin Media, TG4, Sky and Channel 4 for the duration of the championships, as well as on video-on-demand and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Guinness targets new age with first foray into zero-alcoholic beer

Global brand director Gráinne Wafer says move is in tandem with a new digital drive in response to the pandemic

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Why marketing is in trouble and how it can be improved

A new book argues that marketing is an investment, not a cost, and its aim should be to make selling easier

Willie O'Reilly | 2 days ago

VideoElephant TV goes large with launch of global service

Stephen O’Shaughnessy is bypassing the middleman and going direct to his audience with VideoElephant’s new global streaming service

Elaine O'Regan | 1 week ago