Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

‘Libel tourism’ and ‘untouchables’ put spotlight on Ireland’s defamation laws

Seminar hears how the prioritising of the right of an individual to their good name over freedom of expression has led to Ireland being seen as an attractive jurisdiction where wealthy plaintiffs can pursue cases they couldn’t take elsewhere

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
23rd May, 2021
‘Libel tourism’ and ‘untouchables’ put spotlight on Ireland’s defamation laws
‘Despite the fact that Ireland had climbed one place to 12th in its latest press freedom index, Reporters Without Borders criticised the continuing absence of reform in the area.’ Picture: Getty Images/Cultura RF

Ireland’s defamation laws have long drawn criticism from international organisations. Reporters Without Borders, the non-profit which defends freedom of information rights, said as recently as last month that the laws created a “prohibitive atmosphere” which threatened press freedom.

Despite the fact that Ireland had climbed one place to 12th in its latest press freedom index, Reporters Without Borders criticised the continuing absence of reform in the area.

“The continued lack of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Staff will realise that if they wish to get noticed and promoted, being a regular in the office will be important’

Willie O’Reilly: Workplace culture is changed forever, but what will it mean for us?

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 day ago
Blogging duo Russell James Alford and Patrick Hanlon, known as the Gastro Gays. Picture: Philip Doyle

Proof of the pudding in Blasta Books’ crowdfunding success

Media Eva Short 1 day ago

Test

Media Business Post Reporter 1 day ago
RTE will argue at the Oireachtas committee that while broadcasters are bound by strict laws, social media companies are comparatively unregulated. Picture: Fergal Phillips

New online laws should treat social media giants like broadcasters, says RTÉ

Media Donal MacNamee 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1