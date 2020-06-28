Lessons for the media in an era of uncertainty

The minutes and hours seem to drag out endlessly under lockdown. Suddenly it’s the end of June and the year is half gone. It’s time to take stock.
Since March there’s been only one show in town. It is microscopic, probably imported from China and has dominated the news cycle like no other. The coronavirus is top of the agenda at every editorial meeting in every news organisation. On many days,...
