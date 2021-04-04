Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Lack of influencer transparency becoming a wedge issue for consumers

A new survey by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland shows more than half of consumers are annoyed by too much sponsored content

Elaine O'Regan
4th April, 2021
Lack of influencer transparency becoming a wedge issue for consumers
Gemma Smyth runs &Smyth, a Dublin communications agency specialising in social media strategy

Influencer marketing is becoming an established go-to practice for companies keen to reach consumers in a highly-targeted, and relatively low-cost, way.

As a new and rapidly evolving form of online marketing, however, it also carries potentially onerous risks for these companies, ranging from reputational damage to legal claims.

And, according to recent research carried out by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI), the level of trust consumers have in influencers may not tally with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Andrea Gilligan on Newstalk: listeners discussed amalgamating the two Irish national football teams, North and South

Radio review: The birth of a nation and the politics of Irish football

Media Sara Keating 5 hours ago
Sarah McInerney: the RTÉ presenter considered leaving journalism PIc: Marc O’Sullivan

Sarah McInerney: why I turned down political adviser gig

Media Róisín Burke 5 hours ago
Sarah McInerney: ‘Prime Time is the brand that we’ve all known for 30 years. It’s amazing to be part of that. I grew up with it.‘ Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Sarah McInerney: ‘Broadcasting is very subjective, some people like you and some people don’t’

Media Róisín Burke 1 day ago
Having spent the past seven years with the Irish Farmers Journal, Lorcan Allen will lead the development of business coverage at the Business Post, in both print and online.

Business Post announces Lorcan Allen as Business Editor

Media Business Post 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1