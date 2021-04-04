Lack of influencer transparency becoming a wedge issue for consumers

Influencer marketing is becoming an established go-to practice for companies keen to reach consumers in a highly-targeted, and relatively low-cost, way.

As a new and rapidly evolving form of online marketing, however, it also carries potentially onerous risks for these companies, ranging from reputational damage to legal claims.

And, according to recent research carried out by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI), the level of trust consumers have in influencers may not tally with...