Kellogg hopes good-natured gifs will be all-round market winner

Can a gif tempt health-conscious customers to buy a new cereal? Boys + Girls is hoping so.

The Irish-owned ad agency won the contract to manage advertising for WK Kellogg, a sugar-free granola brand, across Europe, the Middle East and Africa last April. It pitched successfully for the account against two other Irish agencies and Leo Burnett London. Leo Burnett‘s original launch campaign for the brand was titled ‘Be a Force of Nature’....