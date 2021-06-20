Kavaleer launches quest with Toy Show hero Adam

When Adam King was introduced to the nation on The Late Late Toy Show last year, viewers were utterly charmed. And one of those watching was Andrew Kavanagh, the chief executive and founder of Kavaleer Productions, the animation studio.

“He’s a very inspiring child,” Kavanagh told the Business Post. “He will achieve everything he sets out to do and exceed it. His family are very inspirational as well. Really, the whole thing just stayed with...