Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Kavaleer launches quest with Toy Show hero Adam

Adam King, who won the hearts of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show, is the star of Adam ❤️ Adventure!, a new space-themed children’s series from the animation house

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
20th June, 2021
Kavaleer launches quest with Toy Show hero Adam
Gary Timpson and Andrew Kavanagh of Kavaleer Productions Ltd. Picture: Cathal Noonan

When Adam King was introduced to the nation on The Late Late Toy Show last year, viewers were utterly charmed. And one of those watching was Andrew Kavanagh, the chief executive and founder of Kavaleer Productions, the animation studio.

“He’s a very inspiring child,” Kavanagh told the Business Post. “He will achieve everything he sets out to do and exceed it. His family are very inspirational as well. Really, the whole thing just stayed with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

South Korean evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung, right, and his wife, founders of the Moonies, bless about 3,500 newlywed couples at South Korea’s Olympic stadium in 2002 in Seoul. Picture: Getty

Baptism of fire with a front-page appearance

Media Willie O'Reilly 6 hours ago
Ciara Ní Ghéibheannaigh, Press Pass Student Journalist of the Year, with her brother David, who was the subject of her winning news article, at the door of their family’s Dingle Pub. Picture: Declan Malone

Dingle student’s story of dancer’s pandemic experience wins journalism prize

Media Eva Short 1 week ago
David Field, chief executive of the Marketing Institute of Ireland: The pandemic has caused business leaders to develop a deeper appreciation of effective marketingFergal Phillips.

Marketing institute links up with Berkeley for ’unique’ leadership skills programme

Media Eva Short 1 week ago
There will be a big Irish interest in the fortunes of Shane Lowry as he pursues a purse of more than $10 million at the Open at Royal St George’s in July. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Could Covid meet its match this summer?

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1