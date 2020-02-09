Joe.ie publishers gave inflated audience figures to advertisers, audit finds

Maximum Media used inaccurate audience figures in reports given to advertisers over a number of years according to an audit conducted by a media buying firm, the Business Post has learned.
Sources in both Joe.ie publisher Maximum and advertising firm Group M said discrepancies had been found in a number of the original performance reports issued for sponsored campaigns which ran from 2017 to 2019. The figures were said to be higher than...
