Sunday February 9, 2020
Joe.ie publishers gave inflated audience figures to advertisers, audit finds

Discrepancies in Maximum Media’s reported performance reports follow its admission last year that it used a “click farm” to hike up listenership figures

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
9th February, 2020
Niall McGarry was the founder of Maximum Media

Maximum Media used inaccurate audience figures in reports given to advertisers over a number of years according to an audit conducted by a media buying firm, the Business Post has learned.

Sources in both Joe.ie publisher Maximum and advertising firm Group M said discrepancies had been found in a number of the original performance reports issued for sponsored campaigns which ran from 2017 to 2019. The figures were said to be higher than...

