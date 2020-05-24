Joe discovers chasing clicks may not chase up revenues

Oli Dugmore, the head of politics for Joe.co.uk, proudly told BBC Radio 4’s Media Show last year about how big the site had become. Some 40 million views had been racked up on a video that had gone viral.

A mash-up of Theresa May’s voice over Snoop Dogg’s Still D R E may not be what some consider political coverage, but it generated many more views than any other piece of political content...