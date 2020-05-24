Sunday May 24, 2020
Joe discovers chasing clicks may not chase up revenues

An administrator has been appointed to Maximum Media’s British business as advertising on the viral content site Joe.co.uk dries up due to the Covid 19 crisis. The irony is that there has been an increase in traffic to established newspaper websites

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
24th May, 2020
Clicks and views don’t automatically translate into revenues and profits

Oli Dugmore, the head of politics for Joe.co.uk, proudly told BBC Radio 4’s Media Show last year about how big the site had become. Some 40 million views had been racked up on a video that had gone viral.

A mash-up of Theresa May’s voice over Snoop Dogg’s Still D R E may not be what some consider political coverage, but it generated many more views than any other piece of political content...

