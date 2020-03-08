Jameson launches bottle-top tech campaign

Jameson has launched a tech-driven marketing initiative that gives a new meaning to the term “on tap”.

The Irish distiller is distributing 1.5 million bottles of whiskey in the Irish market with caps fitted with smartphone-friendly technology. By tapping their phone against the caps, customers will be able to register for exclusive live events, experiences and rewards on the Jameson Connects digital platform.

Fiona Curtin, global communications and planning director at Jameson, said the...