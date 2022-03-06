Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

James McDermott: Can McEntee’s defamation law reforms bring an end to astronomical awards?

Irish juries are known for awarding large damages in defamation cases which are often overturned on appeal. The proposed removal of juries from High Court cases should reduce these awards, but should the reforms go further?

James McDermott
6th March, 2022
James McDermott: Can McEntee’s defamation law reforms bring an end to astronomical awards?
Helen McEntee: the Minister for Justice has brought forward proposals to reform Ireland’s defamation laws, the most important of which being the removal of juries from defamation cases because of their tendency to make excessive awards

“If that’s justice, then I’m a banana.” So declared Ian Hislop outside the High Court in London in 1989, moments after a jury had awarded Sonia Sutcliffe, the wife of Peter Sutcliffe, the British serial killer, £600,000 in damages against Private Eye, the magazine Hislop edits.

The case concerned a January 1981 article that detailed Sutcliffe’s attempts to make financial deals with newspapers and claimed that she was attempting to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

In 2020, RTÉ posted a €7.9 million surplus for the year. This was exceptional, however, and was due largely to a €30 million reduction in operating costs, as nearly all live sports and other events were cancelled because of the pandemic. In 2019, RTÉ had made a loss of €7.2 million

Changing channel: can RTÉ keep its focus and remain relevant in the digital age?

Media John Walsh
‘Russian ambassador Yuri Filatov was either not being kept in the loop by Moscow or was lying, David McCullagh suggested on RTÉ Six One news, channelling the anger and frustration of viewers at the evasive and slippery resident of the Russian embassy on Orwell Road.’ Photo: Gareth Chaney

Willie O’Reilly: How traditional and social media are cutting through the fog of war in Ukraine

Media Willie O'Reilly
Spotify and Apple Music have replaced CD collections with digital libraries that are immeasurably bigger and never more than a few clicks away. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

Willie O’Reilly: If video killed the radio star, what habits and hardware has the internet ‘disappeared’?

Media Willie O'Reilly
Forbidden America, Louis Theroux’s new series on the BBC Two: exposing the depraved underbelly of American society. Picture Mindhouse Productions/Dan Dewsbury

Willie O’Reilly: In revealing America’s toxic underbelly, Louis Theroux has a dilemma

Media Willie O'Reilly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1