James McDermott: Can McEntee’s defamation law reforms bring an end to astronomical awards?

“If that’s justice, then I’m a banana.” So declared Ian Hislop outside the High Court in London in 1989, moments after a jury had awarded Sonia Sutcliffe, the wife of Peter Sutcliffe, the British serial killer, £600,000 in damages against Private Eye, the magazine Hislop edits.

The case concerned a January 1981 article that detailed Sutcliffe’s attempts to make financial deals with newspapers and claimed that she was attempting to...