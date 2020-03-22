IRS+ boosts brands’ signal by tailoring ads to local radio

With 1.2 million daily listeners, the 15 local radio stations represented by IRS+ represent a huge audience for advertisers. The problem for the sales and marketing house was that it did not feel it was getting its fair share of annual ad spending in the Irish market.

With that in mind, the company has launched a campaign called Local is Loud! to show brands the benefits of advertising on its stations.

IRS+ handles radio advertising, sponsorship and...