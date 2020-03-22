IRS+ boosts brands’ signal by tailoring ads to local radio

With 1.2 million daily listeners, the 15 local radio stations represented by IRS+ represent a huge audience for advertisers. The problem for the sales and marketing house was that it did not feel it was getting its fair share of annual ad spending in the Irish market.
With that in mind, the company has launched a campaign called Local is Loud! to show brands the benefits of advertising on its stations.
IRS+ handles radio advertising, sponsorship and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team