Sunday September 13, 2020
Irish Times sells sports website to British marketing firm

Media group disposes of Benchwarmers.ie to British sports marketing specialists

13th September, 2020
Benchwarmers.ie, a sports website owned by the Irish Times group, is to be sold to Rocket Sports Internet, a British sports marketing firm.

Rocket operates a number of sports news and social media platforms including caughtoffside.com, empireofthekop.com and football-espana.net

Benchwarmers became part of the Irish Times media group after the group acquired Landmark Investments, the Crosbie family business and owner of the Irish Examiner, in 2018.

