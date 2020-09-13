Irish Times sells sports website to British marketing firm

Benchwarmers.ie, a sports website owned by the Irish Times group, is to be sold to Rocket Sports Internet, a British sports marketing firm.
Rocket operates a number of sports news and social media platforms including caughtoffside.com, empireofthekop.com and football-espana.net
Benchwarmers became part of the Irish Times media group after the group acquired Landmark Investments, the Crosbie family business and owner of the Irish Examiner, in 2018.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team