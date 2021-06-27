Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Irish Times chief’s departure delayed as hunt for successor goes on

No appointment is imminent to replace Liam Kavanagh, with a second recruitment process now in train

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
27th June, 2021
Irish Times chief’s departure delayed as hunt for successor goes on
Liam Kavanagh announced his intention to retire in November 2020, but is still in situ at the Irish Times. Picture: Feargal Ward

Liam Kavanagh, the long-standing managing director of the Irish Times, is to stay in his role until later this year as the hunt to find his replacement continues, sources at the media group have said.

Kavanagh, who has run the Irish Times for a decade, announced his intention to retire last November. A process to recruit his replacement commenced but did not identify a suitable replacement, and no appointment is imminent, sources close to its...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, and the daily feed of information, while upsetting and tragic in terms of the numbers of deaths, were both compelling. RollingNews.ie

Willie O’Reilly: Covid gives news media a shot in the arm

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 day ago
Sarah Taaffe Maguire of the Business Post won the Print/Online Journalism (Sunday) category and also took a certificate of merit in the Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting category

Business Post takes home five prizes at Justice Media awards

Media Business Post 2 days ago
The Future of Media Commission was set up last September and is due to report its findings this summer. Picture: Getty

Big tech could be made to pay for Irish media content

Media Daniel Murray 4 days ago
Gary Timpson and Andrew Kavanagh of Kavaleer Productions Ltd. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Kavaleer launches quest with Toy Show hero Adam

Media Eva Short 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1