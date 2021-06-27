Irish Times chief’s departure delayed as hunt for successor goes on
No appointment is imminent to replace Liam Kavanagh, with a second recruitment process now in train
Liam Kavanagh, the long-standing managing director of the Irish Times, is to stay in his role until later this year as the hunt to find his replacement continues, sources at the media group have said.
Kavanagh, who has run the Irish Times for a decade, announced his intention to retire last November. A process to recruit his replacement commenced but did not identify a suitable replacement, and no appointment is imminent, sources close to its...
