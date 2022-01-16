Subscribe Today
Irish Daily Mail arm set to pay parent €12.2m dividend

Associated Newspapers Ireland recently reduced its share capital to €1 which would facilitate the payout

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
16th January, 2022
Irish Daily Mail arm set to pay parent €12.2m dividend
Associated Newspapers Ireland, the company which operates the Daily Mail group's newspaper and digital brands, recently reduced its share capital from €12.25 million to €1, which will enable the company to pay dividends at some point in the future

The Daily Mail group in Ireland is preparing for a €12.2 million dividend payout to its British parent company, fresh company filings show.

Associated Newspapers Ireland, the company which operates the publisher’s newspaper and digital brands, recently reduced its share capital from €12.25 million to €1, which will enable the company to pay dividends at some point in the future.

Documents filed show that the company’s overall reserves would be boosted by the...

