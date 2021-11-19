Ireland’s media habits returning to normal after a ‘skewed’ 2020
Core’s latest report has said that media consumption patterns are returning to pre-pandemic levels in the wake of restrictions being loosened
Streaming reigned supreme, cinema remained popular and TV habits began to return to pre-pandemic levels during the third quarter of this year, according to the latest media consumption report from Core.
The marketing agency said that in the third quarter of this year, there was a “settling” of media consumption patterns as people in Ireland returned to normality and societal restrictions loosened.
Adult TV viewership decreased by 5.3 per cent year-on-year from January...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pandemic boom sees media insights service turn its first profit
Newly-published accounts for Newswhip show it recorded an after-tax profit of €250,000 in 2020 compared to a loss of €970,000 the previous year.
Willie O’Reilly: New approach needed for public to buy into climate action
A burning issue can become a boring issue pretty quickly, unless urgency is maintained through a vigorous public information campaign
‘Six easy steps’ to telling the story of your business
Communications guru Jack Murray’s new book, The Magic Slice, aims to help you find and grow your business or brand identity through narrative
Willie O’Reilly: Simon Young’s showmanship always kept the party going
The well-liked former RTÉ DJ, who passed away last week, could always be relied upon to infuse charm, humour and enthusiasm into everything he did