INM’s paywall created by firm owned by financier Desmond

Flip-Pay, a company owned by businessman Dermot Desmond, is behind the design and operation of Independent News & Media’s newly-introduced paywall, it has emerged.

Having resisted the introduction of a paywall under previous ownership, the INM group – now owned by Belgian company Mediahuis – went live with its paywall in February, and has added about 16,000 subscribers since then.

Flip-Pay is run by Paul McCarthy-Brain, a former executive with Desmond’s GBE Technologies out...