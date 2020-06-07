Sunday June 7, 2020
INM’s paywall created by firm owned by financier Desmond

The tycoon’s company Flip-Pay designed and operates the paywall for the Belgian-owned news group’s website

7th June, 2020
Businessman Dermot Desmond’s Flip-Pay has development teams in Dublin and Slovakia, and offices in Dublin, London New York and Sydney Picture: Getty

Flip-Pay, a company owned by businessman Dermot Desmond, is behind the design and operation of Independent News & Media’s newly-introduced paywall, it has emerged.

Having resisted the introduction of a paywall under previous ownership, the INM group – now owned by Belgian company Mediahuis – went live with its paywall in February, and has added about 16,000 subscribers since then.

Flip-Pay is run by Paul McCarthy-Brain, a former executive with Desmond’s GBE Technologies out...

