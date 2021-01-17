Iconic Labs shareholder seeks ‘urgent review’ of direction at the company
The media firm has a management services agreement with Greencastle Capital, which took control of theJoe.ie and Her.ie publisher late last year
A major shareholder in Iconic Labs, the London-listed media firm managing Irish publishers Maximum Media and the Lovin Media group, has called for an extraordinary general meeting and has questioned the direction of the firm.
It emerged last week that Iconic was subject to a London High Court action from the European High Growth Opportunities Securitisation Fund (EHGO), which has been financing the media and technology company since 2018.
Iconic Labs has a management services agreement...
