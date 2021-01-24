Subscribe Today
Iconic Labs hits back at claims by major shareholder

The company managing Maximum Media and Lovin Media faces calls for an egm from OTT Holdings

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
24th January, 2021
Iconic Labs hits back at claims by major shareholder
Liam Harrington Chief Business Officer and John Quinlan Interim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Iconic Labs

Iconic Labs, the media firm managing Irish publishers Maximum Media and the Lovin Media group, has hit back at claims by a major shareholder that questioned the direction of the firm.

The London-listed firm has a management services agreement with Greencastle Capital, which became the owner of Joe.ie publisher Maximum Media last October, and has been running the British arm of Maximum Media since last July.

Iconic Labs is currently subject to a London...

