Iconic Labs hits back at claims by major shareholder
The company managing Maximum Media and Lovin Media faces calls for an egm from OTT Holdings
Iconic Labs, the media firm managing Irish publishers Maximum Media and the Lovin Media group, has hit back at claims by a major shareholder that questioned the direction of the firm.
The London-listed firm has a management services agreement with Greencastle Capital, which became the owner of Joe.ie publisher Maximum Media last October, and has been running the British arm of Maximum Media since last July.
Iconic Labs is currently subject to a London...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
New diploma course to give advertising industry professional stamp of approval
The Commercial Creative Communications course has been developed by TU Dublin and IAPI in line with changing trends in the field
Ad firms join forces to share network of 1,000 digital outdoor screens
Adtower and Wide Eye Outdoor will offer their out-of-home services together ahead of a planned merger later in 2021
RTÉ launches voluntary redundancy scheme to cut staff by 70
Broadcaster aims to reduce its costs by €60m within two years, under a delayed plan previously announced by director general Dee Forbes
Ian Guider: Tumult over top ten earners obscures real issues at RTÉ
The national broadcaster is enjoying an unexpected boost during the pandemic, but it may have to look hard at its broadcast offering in the long term