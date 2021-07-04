IADT boss: ‘Many of the changes we have implemented during Covid-19 will stay’
David Smith, who took up the presidency of the Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology at the start of the pandemic, believes the past year has forced a rethink that will benefit students in the future
When David Smith was appointed president of Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) in April last year, he had to quickly change his priorities for the start of his tenure as Covid-19 took hold of the country.
“That was an existential crisis, I’d say,” he said, referring to the rapid response required to the pandemic.
“The pedagogical priorities within art and design, or practice-led education, require...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Willie O’Reilly: Fury at restrictions brings a feral tone to public debate
The most difficult idea to get across to people, from pub owners and restaurateurs to politicians, is the need to be flexible in the battle against Covid-19
Irish Times chief’s departure delayed as hunt for successor goes on
No appointment is imminent to replace Liam Kavanagh, with a second recruitment process now in train
Willie O’Reilly: Covid gives news media a shot in the arm
A new survey shows Ireland’s 53 per cent trust score is a lot more healthy than Britain and the US, both on 37 per cent, with legacy media leading the charge
Business Post takes home five prizes at Justice Media awards
Our reporters win top awards for a report on Kingspan’s involvement in Grenfell Tower and a piece that asked female leaders to reflect on the landmark cases that shaped life for women in Ireland