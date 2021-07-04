IADT boss: ‘Many of the changes we have implemented during Covid-19 will stay’

When David Smith was appointed president of Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) in April last year, he had to quickly change his priorities for the start of his tenure as Covid-19 took hold of the country.

“That was an existential crisis, I’d say,” he said, referring to the rapid response required to the pandemic.

“The pedagogical priorities within art and design, or practice-led education, require...